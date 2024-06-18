Fantasian makes the leap to consoles on Nintendo Switch with Neo Dimension

HQ

For many years, we thought that the legendary Hironobu Sakaguchi's personal project Fantasian had set its next target on Steam, or at least it seemed that way a while ago. However, the cross-platform format required expanding the original iOS title with more content and features to make it appealing to PC and console users. The day has come to find out.

Fantasian Neo Dimension will bring its fantasy dioramas and visual novel overtones to Nintendo Switch in Christmas 2024. Check out the announcement trailer below.