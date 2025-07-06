Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet rewrite the record books in Eugene

HQ

It's not every day that a country claims a world record... let anole two world records at the same meet. But Kenya defied expectations in spectacular fashion at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, two of Kenya's most decorated distance runners, stunned the athletics world by rewriting the record books within hours of each other.

Kipyegon, already a three-time Olympic champion and a dominant force in the 1500m, delivered a masterclass in endurance and speed. Crossing the finish line in an electrifying 3:48.68, she shaved 0.36 seconds off her own world record, a remarkable achievement given the narrow margins at the elite level. Just over a week earlier, Kipyegon had fallen short in her attempt to break the elusive sub-four-minute mile barrier, but her performance in Eugene emphatically proved her extraordinary talent and resilience.

Shortly after, her compatriot Chebet claimed the spotlight by setting a new world record in the women's 5,000m. The 25-year-old's time of 13:58.06 broke the previous record by more than two seconds, a mark that had stood since Ethiopian runner Gudaf Tsegay set it two years ago, coincidentally also in Eugene. Chebet's dual status as world record holder and Olympic champion in both the 5,000m and 10,000m firmly establishes her as one of the sport's premier long-distance athletes.

"When I was coming here to Eugene, I was coming to prepare to run a world record," Chebet said after her race. "I'm so happy." Her words capture the spirit of the evening, a celebration of preparation, perseverance, and peak performance.

With the Diamond League circuit set to continue in Monaco before heading to a sold-out London Athletics Meet, the excitement is building toward the finals in Zurich this August, just weeks before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Kenya's double world record night in Eugene serves as a powerful reminder of the country's enduring dominance in middle- and long-distance running, inspiring athletes and fans alike as the athletics season reaches its peak.