Fackham Hall parodies Downton Abbey in new movie trailer

If you've ever wanted a mix of Downton Abbey and Airplane, Bleecker Street has been looking to make that combination in a new comedy movie called Fackham Hall. Starring Damian Lewis, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Felton, and more, the movie parodies the lives of the British upper class in the 20th century.

Following a wealthy family who call Fackham Hall their home, we see plenty of visual gags, ridiculous jokes, and slapstick humour running rife throughout the trailer. There appears to be a love story between a servant and McKenzie's character, but it does seem as though that'll be playing second fiddle to the comedy aspect of the movie.

With quite an eclectic mix of actors, and a trailer that perhaps doesn't produce quite as many laughs as it should, we'll have to see if Fackham Hall can meet the expectations set of these wacky humour movies by the likes of The Naked Gun and Airplane.