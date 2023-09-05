Facebook and Instagram may become subscription services in Europe

HQ

Meta, which is Facebook and Instagram's parent company, has been in trouble with the EU for some time, and specifically over the Union's strict regulations and laws on privacy. Specifically, it is the company's handling of users' data privacy and ads that is being questioned, something that Meta is now working to get around.

According to a new report from The New York Times, the company is planning to launch a subscription service in Europe to offer users an ad-free experience, thus circumventing the problem. Exactly how much this would cost per month, or when this premium service could be launched is not yet clear. And yes, there is still a possibility that it will not happen at all.

In any case, Meta has made it clear that the advertising-supported versions of Instagram and Facebook will continue to exist, even in the EU, but Meta has not made any comment beyond this.

Would you consider paying for an ad-free Instagram and Facebook?