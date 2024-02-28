F1 24 announced along with teaser and launch date

The world's fastest motorsport gets its usual, expected update this year with EA's F1 24, which has now been officially announced along with a short teaser trailer and release date. Because the 31st of May is the day racing fans can look forward to put pedal to the metal to zoom around some of the world's most iconic tracks.

A full reveal with gameplay and news is promised soon, but for now we have to make do with the teaser and the promise of what's to come. So now we keep our fingers crossed that it will be a step forward in the right direction.

Today, we announce that EA SPORTS™ F1® 24 is available to pre-order right now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, releasing on May 31. F1®️ 23 players who pre-order can jump into Time Trial challenges with selected all-new 2024 team cars prior to this weekend's opening race.

Plus, a new loyalty offer rewards drivers who own F1® 2021, F1® 22, or F1® 23 with a 15% discount when they pre-order the F1® 24 Champions Edition**.

"For the first time, our F1 23 players can now connect immediately with the 2024 season with some of their favourite teams and drivers ahead of this weekend's first Lights Out."

Are you looking forward to F1 24 and what improvements do you hope to see from F1 23?