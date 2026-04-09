Extraction 3 reportedly on its way, with Chris Hemsworth returning as lead star

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Both Extraction films on Netflix have been rather big hits among fans, which is why it's somewhat surprising that there wasn't an effort to expand the series more quickly by the streaming giant. The second flick arrived in 2023, and now, a new report from Deadline has come out that claims movement is underway on a third, with Chris Hemsworth agreeing to reprise his role as action hero Rake.

The report notes that Extraction 3 will also see Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani returning in their respective roles, and that production on the flick could start as soon as this summer, suggesting that a 2027 premiere is not at all out of the question. Behind the camera, Sam Hargrave will return as the director, with David Weil set to pen the script.

No firm information on plot premises or an actual release date has been mentioned, but if you have enjoyed the two Extraction films up until this point, the good news is that there will be a third in good time.