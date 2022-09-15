Expect more Support and Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 over the next few seasons

HQ

As part of a recent press briefing with various prominent members of the Overwatch 2 development team, including game director Aaron Keller, we have been told a little bit about what the upcoming hero release plan might look like.

It was noted that there will likely be an influx of characters in the Support and Tank classes over the coming months to offset the larger number of DPS characters that are currently present in-game.

And to this end, it was also added that one of the upcoming heroes (no clue exactly on who this is or what class they will be) will be bringing an all-new, unique game mechanic. And since we're expecting a larger number of Support and Tank characters, we can likely expect this exciting character to fall into one of these roles.