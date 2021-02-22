Everspace 2 just revealed its roadmap for 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Rockfish Games just revealed the Roadmap 2021 for their promising spaceship shooter Everspace 2. The game recently received its first patch, getting a lot of community-requested features, tweaks, game balancing. But, there's more to look forward to.

According to the info they released, the first content drop is scheduled to release in April. We will not only see "various additional side and mini-missions", but also "new activities taking place in Ceto and Union." Two new player ship sub-classes will also be added into the game.

In summer, there will be another update bringing even more things: A new system called Zharkov along with new enemy types, new missions, activities and challenges and new companions. Oh, the player level cap will also be increased.

As to the fall update, we will see two more fighter subclasses, a new region, fast travel feature and more.

You can readmore details here.

Check the image below: