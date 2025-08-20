EverSiege: Untold Ages will debut into Early Access this autumn

As part of the Future Games Show, developer Tindalos Interactive has confirmed the Early Access launch window for its action-strategy game EverSiege: Untold Ages. Set to debut as soon as this autumn on PC, this project comes from the same team who recently gave the world Aliens: Dark Descent.

Designed as an experience that combines action, strategy, and roguelite elements, EverSiege: Untold Ages is a PvE title that has been inspired by MOBAs and even Warcraft 3 mods. The idea is that players take on the role of demi-gods who are charged with defending the last human city known as Bastion, where the goal is to turn the tide of the conflict and lead an attack into the opposition territory within seven days.

As for why the game is debuting in an Early Access state, creative director Romain Clavier has commented the following: "Players' feedback already plays a crucial role in shaping EverSiege: Untold Ages. This is our most ambitious project yet, and to bring it to life in the best possible way, we need their input early in development. Gathering players' feedback will allow us to fine-tune systems and upcoming features while there's still time to make meaningful changes."

In terms of the exact date of the Early Access launch, this has yet to be mentioned but you can see the latest trailer for the game below.