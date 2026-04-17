Europe only have jet fuel for six more weeks

HQ

Bad news for anyone who has an enjoyable flight booked for the summer. It seems far from certain that all flights will go as planned. The reason is the fuel shortage that has arisen as a result of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, and now the International Energy Agency has issued a warning, according to The Guardian.

The result is that Europe's aviation industry is now drawing from rapidly dwindling stocks, and these are expected to last only about six more weeks before a crisis becomes a reality. With no new deliveries on the way, some airlines have already begun rationing, with particularly unprofitable routes simply being canceled to shift capacity to more profitable ones.

According to Göteborgsposten, which has spoken with travel agencies, air travelers are entitled to a refund if flights are canceled for these reasons. Perhaps a small consolation, even though many other plans and bookings at the destination are, of course, at risk of falling through.