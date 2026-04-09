Europa League results: Aston Villa and Freiburg take huge steps forward in the quarter-finals

HQ

Freiburg and Aston Villa have taken big steps forwards into Europa League semi-finals, at the expense of Bologna and Celta de Vigo, who can only dream of miraculous comebacks next week. Freiburg punished Vigo at home, 3-0, the largest result of the matchday on Thursday, April 9.

Aston Villa, the main favourite for the title, crushed Bologna 3-1 away: the Italian club have a large deficit to overcome next week at Villa Park. Meanwhile, Porto and Nottingham Forest, as well as Braga and Betis, will decide everything next week, after two 1-1 draws.



Braga 1-1 Real Betis



SC Freiburg 3-0 Celta Vigo



Bologna 1-3 Aston Villa



Porto 1-1 Nottingham Forest



Europa League games on Thursday, April 16



Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST



Real Betis vs. Braga (1-1) — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Nottingham Forest vs. Porto — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Aston Villa vs. Bologna — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



The winner of the Betis-Braga will likely face Freiburg, unless Celta achieves a great comeback. And the winner of Porto-Nottingham Forest would face Aston Villa or Bologna in the semi-finals between April 30 and May 7, with the final scheduled for May 20. Who do you think will win Europa League this season?