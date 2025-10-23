EuroBasket referee arrested in Serbia with suspected links to organised crime

HQ

Uroš Nikolić, a basketball referee working in the ABA League (made up of countries formerly in Yugoslavia), in Serbian domestic competitions, and also at top level matches in EuropaLeague, was arrested on Wednesday after police found 250,000 euros in his apartment, reported by local Serbian outlets, via Eurohoops.

According to one of those sources, Nikolic was one of ten people arrested in Serbia, suspected of connection with an organized crime group. Other arrested are suspects of crimes including disruption of public order and murder.

Uroš Nikolić, aged 39 (not to be mistaken by a 38-year-old Serbian player of the same name, still in active in Serbian club SPD Radnički) has featured in EuroLeague since 2019, including working in the Final Four of 2021 and 2024, and this month, he worked as a referee in a Real Madrid vs. Olympiacos match in Madrid.