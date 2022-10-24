Ethan Winters still doesn't show his face in Resident Evil Village's third-person game mode

HQ

On October 28th, the Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion will finally be released, introducing the long-awaited third-person mode that many of Resident Evil fans have been missing from the last two games in the series.

For those of you who hoped we'd finally get to see the face of the mysterious protagonist, Ethan Winters, now, you'll unfortunately have to keep waiting. As revealed in an interview with Inside Games (thanks, The Gamer), Resident Evil Village producer, Masao Kawada revealed that it will be a shy Ethan Winters who still eludes players by teasingly turning his face away when you try to catch a glimpse of his face in the third-person view. Perhaps some creative fans can find a way to overcome this hurdle.