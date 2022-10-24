Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Resident Evil Village

Ethan Winters still doesn't show his face in Resident Evil Village's third-person game mode

The protagonist will instead turn his head away when players aim to see his face.

On October 28th, the Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion will finally be released, introducing the long-awaited third-person mode that many of Resident Evil fans have been missing from the last two games in the series.

For those of you who hoped we'd finally get to see the face of the mysterious protagonist, Ethan Winters, now, you'll unfortunately have to keep waiting. As revealed in an interview with Inside Games (thanks, The Gamer), Resident Evil Village producer, Masao Kawada revealed that it will be a shy Ethan Winters who still eludes players by teasingly turning his face away when you try to catch a glimpse of his face in the third-person view. Perhaps some creative fans can find a way to overcome this hurdle.

Resident Evil Village

