Epic has given away $2.1k in games since its store's launch

You watching Advertisements

It has become one of the habits of many players every Thursday: downloading one or two games for free on Epic Games Store, the launcher of Fortnite's creators that has been in business for over a year and a half.

For these months, Epic has given its users a lot of really interesting games, even many AAA titles (not least Grand Theft Auto V, which has literally knocked out the servers for almost half a day last week), but no one has ever wondered, at least until today, what was the overall value of this weekly "gift" offered by Epic.

Well, making some calculations, it turns out that the total value of the games given away is over $2.1k for a total of 108 games, including AAA and indie games. Really impressive numbers, which allowed many players - especially during the latest quarantine period - to have the certainty of a virtual place to play for free... and in an absolutely legal way.

Have you ever used Epic Games Store? Are you satisfied with the games given every week?

Thanks to PCGamesN.