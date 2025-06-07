Epic Games Publishing reveals stop-motion co-op adventure Out of Worlds

Adding to a recent trend of stop-motion games, Out of Words is a new title from Kong Orange, WiredFly, and Epic Games Publishing. Announced at Summer Game Fest tonight, the game appears to take inspiration from recent co-op hits.

Following two young characters who are unable to talk, they'll have to adventure across a strange world in order to head back home and reclaim their voices. The mechanics revolve around players having to work together, as you'd expect.

Check out the short trailer below. Out of Words arrives in 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.