Empire of the Ants launches in November

We've been getting more and more really weird simulators lately, and this latest one also seems to offers something fresh as we're going to get to control an anthill. Empire of the Ants is based on Bernard Werber's novel with the same name, and here we're going to get to explore an ecosystem of ants while assuming "the role of 103,683e, a determined ant on a mission to protect its colony".

Judging by this first trailer, we can look forward to some surprisingly realistic graphics, as the developer Tower Five has utilized Unreal Engine 5 to make sure the adventure looks as realistic as possible. Empire of the Ants launches on November 7 for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - and you can check out the release date trailer below.