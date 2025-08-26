Gamereactor

Elon Musk unveils Macrohard as a new AI-driven rival to Microsoft

He insists the project is no joke, even if the name sounds like one.

The latest news on the United States. Elon Musk doesn't stop creating companies. Now, he has announced plans for a new company called Macrohard, presented as a "tongue-in-cheek" alternative to Microsoft but described as an actual project under development.

"It's a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real! In principle, given that software companies like Microsoft do not themselves manufacture any physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI," he said on X.

"Macrohard is xAI's playful project name (a nod to Microsoft) for building a fully AI-simulated software company. The goal: since firms like Microsoft produce no physical hardware, AI could theoretically replicate their entire operations—from coding to management."

Elon Musk unveils Macrohard as a new AI-driven rival to Microsoft
Rome, Italy - December 16, 2023: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., waves during the Atreju convention in Rome // Shutterstock

