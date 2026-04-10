Elon Musk sues Colorado over AI regulation

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We are getting yet another AI related law suit, as According to Financial Times, Elon Musk has decided to sue the state of Colorado as a new AI system regulation is "infringing first amendment rights" via his company xAI that owns the AI system Grok, most famous for not always being in agreement with its owner.

While such cases are usually about freedom of speech in the context of defamation, xAI claims that state legislation that requires state residents to be protected against "algorithmic discrimination" in a number of sectors, including education and healthcare. This will set a precedent as Colorado is the first state to impose such legislation, as the law comes in to effect in June this year.

xAI claims that "Its provisions prohibit developers of AI systems from producing speech that the state of Colorado dislikes" - which the courts must now look further at. While local state regulation of AI has been an ongoing concern in regards to freedom of speech, the specific Colorado law is widely considered to aid consumer rights, and especially avoid bias and discrimination via algorithms, with it specifically stating that constitutional rights such as the first amendment are not restricted.