news
Concrete Genie

Ella Purnell isn't hyped about GTA VI, preferring an underrated Sony exclusive

If you can guess what game she's been playing lately, I'll give you a tenner.

Whenever an actor or actress is involved in a video game adaptation, you can be sure someone's going to ask how much of a gamer they are in real life. Pedro Pascal and Walton Goggins have proven you don't have to know games to bring a role to life, but that doesn't mean the question will stop being asked, nor does it mean all actors refuse to play games.

Ella Purnell in a recent interview with 4P was asked whether she was excited about the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI. "I'll give it a go ... [but] I like relaxing games ... isn't that quite an intense one?" Purnell said. "I've been playing Concrete Genie ... I paint, you draw genies ... lovely game."

Pixelopus, the developer of Concrete Genie, thanked Purnell for her shout-out recently. The 2019 action-adventure puzzler went a bit under the radar when it first released, but perhaps now we'll see a new boost of players as the game is reintroduced by the Fallout star.

Concrete Genie

