Eli Roth will make you fear the Ice Cream Man in his upcoming horror flick
The movie sees what happens when the ice cream man deals out twisted treats leading to gruesome results.
We all experienced the joy the jingle of the ice cream van brought when it reached your neighborhood during youthful summer days. It's a unanimously happy occasion, but what if it wasn't...
Director Eli Roth is looking to flip the script on this nostalgic memory, instead serving up a twisted and gruesome horror tale. This is all in the form of the film regarded as the Ice Cream Man and essentially it's a project that revolves around an ice cream man who hands out twisted treats that turn children into mindless and violent killers.
The official synopsis adds: "An idyllic summer town descends into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results."
The premiere date for Ice Cream Man is set for August 7 and you can see an early taste of the film below in the form of a teaser trailer. Expect a more comprehensive look at the flick closer to the premiere.