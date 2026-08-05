Eli Roth confirms he used generative AI in Ice Cream Man

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If you take a hard-line stance against artificial intelligence being used in art and creative projects, you might find the scariest part about Eli Roth's horror film Ice Cream Man isn't the sadistic sweet treat seller or the bloodthirsty, possessed children.

Following talking with Polygon about a hand-drawn animation sequence being used in the film, an element Roth previously described as a scene he drew and that he had help from some animators to bring to life with an "old-timey jittery feel" somewhat akin to "an old Mickey Mouse cartoon", now the director has confirmed generative AI was used in the scene.

A new update shared with Polygon from Roth explains: "I misspoke. AI was used in a very small portion of a few scenes in the film. It was an opportunity where technology and creativity came together to help bring my vision for the film to life."

The statement does confirm the scene was one of a few that used generative AI, with the others yet to be determined. Considering how fans can often be firmly against generative AI being used in creative projects, one has to wonder how or if this will impact the movie's performance in the box office.