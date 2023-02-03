Eiyuden Chronicle, Naruto and For Honor free to play this weekend

HQ

As you may know, Microsoft has a program they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download for free and enjoy over a weekend (until Monday at 9am to be more precise).

This week offers two pretty unusual fighting games as well as a Japanese RPG that sets the stage for one of the hottest upcoming games of the year, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, often refered to as the spiritual successor to Suikoden. As usual, if you decide to buy any of them after trying them out, you get to keep your savings file, and to make things better they're all heavily discounted. Here's your selection: