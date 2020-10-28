eFootball PES 2021 will be backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks before next-gen consoles' release, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X, Konami finally make official their launch plans about eFootball 2021 for upcoming platforms.

Through several tweets published on the official PES account, the Japanese company has announced that PES2021 will be backwards compatible on all three pieces of hardware. To play, the system "may need the latest software installed", but also some features may not be present. In following tweets, Konami also states that it's also possible to transfer your myClub squad by logging into the game with the same PSN or Xbox Live account used on previous consoles.

Finally, a 20% discount is now live on PES 2021 by purchasing through PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE.

What do you think of this Konami strategy?