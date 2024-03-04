EA has released a new jewellery line inspired by The Sims

HQ

Just in time for Mother's Day, EA has released a new line of jewellery inspired by The Sims.

The Sims Plumbob Collection consists of three new products: a necklace, ring, and earrings. Made from 18k gold electroplated stainless steel and synthetic green zircon, all three products are sold separately and are available to purchase now here.

"Players can now match their Sims with this sensational collection inspired by the game's iconic Plumbob, teases EA. "In The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack, Simmers have the ability to craft jewellery in-game, with each piece of The Plumbob Collection designed by the team with the game in mind, ultimately crafted using the Plumbite Crystal and Gold Metal."

The products have been released following the launch of the game's Crystal Creations Stuff Pack. The pack launched last week and enabled players to get creative with jewellery customisation, through the introduction of a Gemology Table.