Dying Light: The Beast confirmed to be free for many owners of Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Ever since Dying Light: The Beast grew too big for its boots and became an entirely standalone video game instead of simply an expansion DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the question of whether Techland would honour its previous promise of offering up the experience as part of the Ultimate edition upgrade has been a topic for many.

The short answer is that the Polish developer will honour this promise. In a post on social media, Techland spotlights one of its FAQ questions, where it is affirmed that Dying Light: The Beast will remain a 'free' game for any owners of the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate edition.

As for how this free claiming system will work, we're told that fans don't need to do anything. If you have a copy of the Ultimate version on your account and platform of choice, when Dying Light: The Beast launches, you will simply find the game in your library on that same platform.

As Techland puts it, "no action necessary."