Dwight Schrute stars as a frustrated insurance salesman in new Armored Core VI ad

HQ

Rainn Wilson returns to (an) office in this new Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ad, where he's got to clarify some insurance details to people who keep trying to call in to make a claim on their damaged mech.

Working at Mechless Mutual, one would think that maybe it was obvious Wilson's firm wouldn't cover mechs, but that doesn't stop people from trying. Even Wilson's grandma calls up at one point. Throughout the short ad, we see Wilson go through all manners of madness dealing with frustrating customers, and by the end he's at breaking point.

All this is mixed in with some gameplay of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, to remind you that you probably will see your mech explode a lot in the game.