Moviegoers will now be able to watch the hotly anticipated Dune: Part Two slightly earlier, as its release date has been moved from 15th March 2024 to 1st March 2024.

The announcement dropped on 17th November which was the date the film was originally supposed to launch. The release date for Dune: Part Two was pushed back though due to the SAG-AFTRA and writers strikes which happened earlier this year.