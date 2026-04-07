Dune: Part Three will be the shortest film in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy

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Billed as the epic conclusion to Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga, Dune: Part Three looks to be The Return of the King of its day. Bringing A-list actors, impossibly grand worldbuilding and set design, and hopefully enough Oscar bait to win Timmy Tim some gold, it truly looks like Dune: Part Three will be an epic cinematic experience. However, it will also be a shorter one than the first two films.

As spotted on the official IMAX website (thanks, GamesRadar+), Dune: Part Three runs for two hours and twenty minutes. This might sound like a lot of time, but it's already fifteen minutes shorter than Dune (2021), which was two hours and thirty-five minutes. The second film was two hours and forty-seven minutes.

For anyone who's read the Dune: Messiah book the third film is based on, this shouldn't be too surprising. Frank Herbert's Dune sequel isn't as bothered about massive battles as the first book is, and so it'll be interesting to see how Villeneuve balances the source material with the expectations of movie-only fans, who want this film to be bigger in scale and offer more drama than the first two combined.