Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping lands on the 22nd of May

Duck Detective, perhaps the world's greatest crime-fighting mind, is heading back to our consoles and PC next month via the new adventure Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping.

Fighting off his bread addiction and regrets haunting him from a failed marriage, Duck Detective must also track down a case which may involve real ghosts. As with the previous game, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, The Ghost of Glamping lets you investigate environments, interview suspects, and dig up the truth of this spooky scenario.

Also, in this new case, Duck Detective will be joined by a new partner to help them solve the case. Check out a short look at what Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping has to offer in the trailer below:

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping launches on the 22nd of May for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.