Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dreams

Dreams is getting PSVR support later this month

A new trailer has landed that reveals more about what VR headset owners will be able to do in Dreams.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In a post over on the PlayStation blog, developer Media Molecule confirmed that it is going to add VR support for Dreams on July 22, via a free update.

This VR expansion is called "Inside The Box" and it'll bring new tutorials, how-to guides, and kits to help users to create things with the PSVR system. There will also be some new content offered by the developer for players to enjoy.

In Dream Shaping, the "create" section of the game, players can find several new How To tutorials and get to know more about how to create in VR. If you want to know more, you can checkhere. A new trailer is out as well, and you can watch it above.

Are you playing Dreams? Will you try to create something in VR?

DreamsDreams

Related texts

DreamsScore

Dreams
REVIEW. Written by Mikael Sundberg

"Art's Dream has been developed within Dreams using the same tools as the players are given, and it's phenomenal."



Loading next content