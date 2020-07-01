Dreams is getting PSVR support later this month

You're watching Advertisements

In a post over on the PlayStation blog, developer Media Molecule confirmed that it is going to add VR support for Dreams on July 22, via a free update.

This VR expansion is called "Inside The Box" and it'll bring new tutorials, how-to guides, and kits to help users to create things with the PSVR system. There will also be some new content offered by the developer for players to enjoy.

In Dream Shaping, the "create" section of the game, players can find several new How To tutorials and get to know more about how to create in VR. If you want to know more, you can checkhere. A new trailer is out as well, and you can watch it above.

Are you playing Dreams? Will you try to create something in VR?