Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is getting free DLC

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launched almost a year ago and was met with mainly positive reviews. Instead of trying to modernize the franchise as so many developers have tried (and failed) to do, Secret Base went back to it's origin both when it comes to gameplay, story and graphics.

The one thing most people complained about was that this beat 'em up lacked co-op online, which is a strange omission considering that it is a genre that really grows when played with others. Fortunately, it's now time to change this - and we're also getting way more than that.

A new free DLC called Sacred Reunion launches on April 4, and besides online co-op, we're also getting stuff like a versus mode, three new brawlers and plenty of other things. Check out the trailer below for a good overview of what developer Secret Base will spoil us with next month.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is out now for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.