Doom: The Dark Ages sweeps through Diablo Immortal for dedicated limited event as of next week

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The world of Sanctuary is soon set to expand thanks to a visit from id Software's Doom: The Dark Ages. Looking specifically at Diablo Immortal, we've now been told how the Doom crossover will impact the mobile action-RPG, which will feature themed-content as of next week.

Set to kick off on April 16 and run until May 13, this is an event regarded as The Slayers Reign. In this crossover, players can expect to battle new sci-fi-geared demonic threats all while using iconic tools like the Shield Saw, Dreadmace, and even the Super Shotgun.

For one, Survivor's Bane is being reimagined to see fans channel Doom skills and devastation to fight back against hordes of enemies and eventually even throw down with a Cyberdemon, which is a special version of the Ancient Elder of Hell.

To add to this is the inclusion of a new Legendary Gem regarded as The Crucible. This is a 2-star gem that makes slaying demons ever easier by enabling you to deal "damage to enemies below a set maximum life causes you to Slaughter them".

Beyond this, a bunch of Doom-themed cosmetics are being served up, with Praetor armour and gear "forged in the image of the Night Sentinels and powered by searing Argent Energy." There is even a Serrat mount to acquire and a Cacodemon option too.

Lastly, the event will serve up the following rewards: