Doom is now running in a bar of chocolate

Just in time for Halloween and the night of trick or treating, the creative technological minds over at Adafruit have put out a video showing Doom running in none other than a bar of chocolate.

Specifically, it's a Milky Way bar (Mars bar for anyone outside the US) that the game is running on, and as the video created by Adafruit shows, the packaged product is opened to reveal a small screen wedged right in the centre of the bar, with the original Doom playing seamlessly within.

It should be said that this won't become the next great gaming medium, as the bar doesn't have any control input, and is rather a way to watch Doom being run, as it stands. Still, it's something to be aware of if you have any young folk or know of any that intend to hit the streets on Halloween night, as they could be in for a shock when they open up their gathered treats.