Don't Starve is getting a board game

Don't Starve, the survival game that combined unique visuals with a great gameplay loop, attracted millions of players alongside its multiplayer spin-off Don't Starve Together. Now, the game is taking the leap to the world of board games.

Don't Starve: The Board Game comes from Glass Cannon Unplugged, the creators of This War of Mine: The Board Game, and Dying Light: The Board Game. Its gameplay will be similar to the video game, highlighting player choice, open-world exploration, and the importance of the day and night cycles.

The Kickstarter campaign for Don't Starve: The Board Game is set to launch soon. Not only will it be available for you and friends to take on in co-op, but the game is also available for solo players, taking up around 60-90 minutes of your time.