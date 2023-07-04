Don't expect any more Overwatch 2 story missions soon

HQ

It seems like Blizzard isn't intending to release any additional PvE story missions for Overwatch 2 anytime soon. As noted by executive producer Jared Neuss during an interview on streamer Emongg's Twitch channel (thanks, GamesRadar), it has been noted that there won't be any new PvE content in the next few seasons.

Specifically, Neuss stated: "Don't expect the next round [of story missions] in the next season and the season after that, or anything like that. "It is very much like trying to find that balance between getting [story missions] in front of players quickly because we love story stuff, and giving ourselves enough time to make changes or add features."

The exact date on when we can look forward to more PvE content wasn't outlined, but considering the story missions debut in the Invasion season that kicks off on August 10, and the fact we won't be getting additional stories in the two seasons after that, it seems like Blizzard is gearing up for more PvE in 2024.

