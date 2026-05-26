Dodge is working for a Viper replacement named after a different snake

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The Dodge Viper is iconic, but it seems that it will soon be either replaced or share the spotlight with another halo sports car by Dodge - one named after a different snake.

As Motor1 reports, Dodge has officially confirmed plans for a new sports car, which revives the legendary Copperhead name, and which few maybe remember. It's being referred to as a "next-generation flagship performance machine". It's expected around 2028, and is set to combine "American excess" with electrified performance - whether this is referring to a hybrid drivetrain is currently unknown.

Insiders suggest the Copperhead could use a hybrid twin-turbo inline-six or even a fully electric tri-motor setup producing well over 1000 horsepower.

Dodge insists that this isn't a muscle car in a traditional sense, but rather a sports car, and handling characteristics, and a price, to match.