Dodge is working for a Viper replacement named after a different snake
The Copperhead will return!
The Dodge Viper is iconic, but it seems that it will soon be either replaced or share the spotlight with another halo sports car by Dodge - one named after a different snake.
As Motor1 reports, Dodge has officially confirmed plans for a new sports car, which revives the legendary Copperhead name, and which few maybe remember. It's being referred to as a "next-generation flagship performance machine". It's expected around 2028, and is set to combine "American excess" with electrified performance - whether this is referring to a hybrid drivetrain is currently unknown.
Insiders suggest the Copperhead could use a hybrid twin-turbo inline-six or even a fully electric tri-motor setup producing well over 1000 horsepower.
Dodge insists that this isn't a muscle car in a traditional sense, but rather a sports car, and handling characteristics, and a price, to match.