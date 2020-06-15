Divinity: Original Sin II updated with new content

You're watching Advertisements

Larian Studios is hard at work developing the well-awaited, much-anticipated third entry in the Baldur's Gate series but somehow, the studio still manages to find the time to release new content for its phenomenal RPG Divinity: Original Sin II. The content update (or 'gift bag' as Larian likes to call it) is the biggest to hit the game to date and it's titled 'The Four Relics Of Rivellon'.

The content update, which is free, adds new quests, loot and enemies to players on Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One and it's live right now. Take a look at the trailer below.