Divinity "is coming alive," according to Larian CEO Swen Vincke

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After the monster success of Baldur's Gate III back in 2023, all eyes were on Larian to see what they'd do next. As revealed at the 2025 Game Awards, the studio is going back to their roots, as they create a whole new Divinity game, this one just called Divinity.

In a post on Twitter/X, Larian CEO Swen Vincke said he'd had a good day at work recently, as he'd realised in a conversation with writing director Adam Smith that Divinity was in a good place in terms of its development. "I'm talking about being in that stage of development where there is a lot that is still rough or missing, but where you sense that a game is coming alive," Vincke wrote.

"Something was created out of nothing and you now get to experience what it feels like, knowing that things are still very moldable and that from here onwards, it can only improve. It's a good moment in the life of any game. And it's one I expect many developers recognize. As our discussion flowed in the direction of the arcs of one of our antagonists and we started discussing micro-details, I was saying to myself - yeah, this is good," he continued.

We're still likely a long ways off getting a Divinity release date. Larian wants the game to be even bigger than Baldur's Gate III, after all. Updates like this, though, tell us that work is progressing on the game. That one day, it will arrive, and even if that might not be this year or even next, that Divinity is going to be a project worth waiting for.