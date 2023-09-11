Disney to release a huge box set of Blu-rays to celebrate its 100th anniversary

HQ

If you want to buy a whole bunch of Disney and Pixar films, you'll soon have the chance. On November 14, 2023, Disney is releasing a huge box set to celebrate 100 years of movie magic. The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection contains 100 films on Blu-ray (digital versions are also included) and is filled with classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and more. There are all the Toy Story films, Cars with all the sequels and some other perhaps less expected films such as The Jungle Book 2 and some other sequels such as Frozen 2 and others. Henry Selick and Tim Burton are also represented with The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach.

In other words, it's a blissful mix and if you want to read the complete list, The Wrap has compiled it. The price is a hefty $1,500 so better start saving.