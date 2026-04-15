Disney pulls more than a dozen games from Steam

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There probably aren't many people out there who were waiting until now to play the Bolt video game, but if you were hoping to snag some Disney movie tie-in titles on Steam, unfortunately the Mouse has pulled 15 games from the PC platform. At a time where PC is seen as a hub for old game preservation, that doesn't stop it from losing forgotten titles and games of a bygone era.

As caught by Polygon, the 15 games that are no longer available on Valve's storefront are as follows:



High School Musical 3



Brave: The Video Game



Bolt



Disney's Treasure Planet: Battle of Procyon



Disney's Alice in Wonderland



Chicken Little



Tangled



G-Force



Disney Universe



Disney Princess: My Fairytale Adventure



Disney Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End



Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier



Star Wars: Rebellion



Star Wars: Dark Forces



Outlaws + A Handful of Missions



Some of these games, like Outlaws and Star Wars: Dark Forces are disappearing probably because they have a shiny remaster for people to play instead. As for the others, it's suspected their removals come down to a licensing issue. Old games based on things like movies and shows are a bit tricker to keep around due to licensing. Most of the games listed above were around when physical releases were still the primary way to buy games, so if you've got an old Xbox or PlayStation, you can look around to find these games on another platform.