Disney+ ends its partnership with the BBC over Doctor Who

It has been a rough few years for Doctor Who. Regarded as the longest-running sci-fi show with almost 40 seasons to its name counting from when it started in the early 1960s, modern audiences aren't quite aligning with the show in the same way as older fans. It's still popular, but not nearly as iconic as it used to be, which is seemingly led in part down to the decision by Disney+ to end its partnership with the BBC over the show.

In a statement, it's confirmed that we should no longer expect the streaming giant to help make and distribute Doctor Who around the world, a decision that will no doubt impact international fans but won't stop the BBC from making the show and bringing it to UK audiences at the least.

We're told that we'll have to wait a good amount of time for Doctor Who to return as the show is set for a Christmas special in 2026, written by long-time showrunner Russell T Davies. As for what follows this, all we are told is that the BBC is "fully committed to the show and will announce plans for the next series in due course".

Between now and the 2026 holiday special, we can look forward to The War Between the Land and Sea episode heading to BBC One and iPlayer (it's unclear about the broader international distribution) later this year, plus an animated series for young children too.

Speaking about these changes, the BBC's director of drama, Lindsay Salt, explained: "We'd like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea. The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

Do you still frequently watch Doctor Who?