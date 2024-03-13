Discord expanding Activities by allowing third-party developers to make games

HQ

Late last year, Discord introduced over a dozen games to users with its Activities tab. Anything from a wacky mini golf game to the bumbling football experience of Bobble League could be enjoyed from the comfort of a Discord call.

Now, as revealed in a new announcement post, Discord is expanding Activities by allowing third-party developers to create their own games. "Starting March 18, Discord Developers will be able to build new games and experiences that can be played directly on the platform with our new Embedded App SDK," reads the post.

It's the latest in a series of moves from Discord to incentivise developers to create, monetise, and more solely on the platform. Whether we'll see major changes in our gaming from this is unknown, but it's a step in a new direction.