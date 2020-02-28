LIVE

Stellaris

Diplomacy and politics to be expanded in Stellaris

The sci-fi strategy game is getting a major update in mid-March and it'll increase your diplomatic options significantly.

It's time to vote with your wallet as a new major expansion is about to hit Stellaris, with politics-focused Federations set to land for the PC version of the game on March 17 and costing $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.49 (there's no mention of the console edition).

The expansion will allow for enhanced diplomatic options for federations, improving an area of the game that previously had been a little stale. What's more, players will be able to play Palpatine and establish a galactic senate, build new constructions (including a mobile repair base called a Juggernaut and Mega Shipyard that can pump out spaceships, which will be particularly helpful if the new diplomatic options fail to bear fruit), and dig into their own empire's origins story.

