Digital Sun on bringing Moonlighter 2 to the Switch 2: "We can not ignore that"

Just yesterday, we got to tell you all about Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, as part of a preview that came following our attendance at the Xbox Developer EMEA Session. While you can head over here to check out that preview in full, to learn more about the various mechanics and new systems that this sequel will present to players, we also had a chance to sit down with developer Digital Sun for a chat.

As part of our interview with communications manager Israel Mallén, we inquired about the platform plans for the game, and whether - considering the immense following of the original Moonlighter on Switch - Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will be coming to the successor system.

"Well, the first Moonlighter had a home at the original Switch, and we are well aware that most of our players, or a great part of our players, is related to Switch," Mallén said. "I'm very fond of Switch, and we can not ignore that. All I can say for now is that consoles are in the horizon, and we are open to new opportunities, and that includes Switch 2, although for now we can only confirm our presence in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, of course."

You can see the full interview with Digital Sun below, for more on Moonlighter 2's new systems, its 3D art direction, the broader focus on roguelike elements, the additional biomes and new town, and more.