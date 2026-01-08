Gamereactor

Nights: Into Dreams

Did you know what the "i" in NiGHTS stands for? Kazuyuki Hoshino reminds us on a lovely note

The lowercase "i" is as intentional as it's full of nostalgic love.

Kazuyuki Hoshino is a character designer and art director working for the Sonic Team. You probably know him as the designer of beloved Sonic the Hedgehog characters such as Amy Rose or Metal Sonic, but he was also key to the creation of Sega Saturn's 1996 cult classic NiGHTS into Dreams, where he designed Elliot Edwards, Claris Sinclair, and more.

Now, as a little New Year's piece of beautiful trivia, he shared something about NiGHTS for those who don't know or perhaps no longer remember: the meaning of the lowercase "i" in the logo.

From Hoshino-san's own X:

"Trivia:
In my logo, only the 'i' is lowercase.
It represents a tiny 'love' (pronounced [aɪ] in Japanese) just starting to bloom between Elliot and Claris: a small love story".

Did you know about this? Now, we're sure you'll always type it correctly.

Nights: Into Dreams

