Dick Cheney, former United States vice president, passes away at 84

Dick Cheney, who served two terms as vice president under President George W. Bush and played a central role in shaping America's post-9/11 foreign policy, has died at the age of 84, his family announced on Tuesday.

Cheney died "due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease," his family said in a statement, adding that his wife Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and other relatives were by his side.

Born in Nebraska and raised in Wyoming, Cheney's long political career included serving as White House chief of staff, Wyoming congressman, and defense secretary under President George H.W. Bush, overseeing the 1991 Gulf War.

A controversial figure in modern US politics

As vice president from 2001 to 2009, Cheney was widely regarded as one of the most influential and divisive figures in US government, helping to shape the response to the 9/11 attacks and advocating for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Supporters praised his leadership and deep knowledge of national security, while critics accused him of expanding executive power and justifying the use of torture in the so-called "war on terror."

In their statement, the Cheney family described him as "a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing." Cheney's daughter Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, often cited her father as her political role model.