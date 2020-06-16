Devolver Direct 2020 dated for July

You're watching Advertisements

In a normal world, last week would have left us with a ton of game announcements, trailers, gameplays and news as well as a few funny moments brought to us by Devolver Digital. The publisher of some of the best and most creative indie games was silent about their annual conference until now.

Devolver Direct 2020 has been announced and will take place mid-July "if all goes well with production", the company said on Twitter. As expected, there will be "some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal" at the show, and "all with gameplay", states the tweet in reference to all those cinematic trailers that let viewers confused about the real content of a game.

The big mystery at the moment is around Nina Struthers. The fake Chief of Synergies at Devolver Digital, played by the actress Mahria Zook, has been amusing the show for years with gore and violence. As she was killed in the last Devolver Direct, in 2019, nobody expected her to come back, but, miraculously, she appeared briefly last week at PS5's games conference. So maybe she is alive or maybe she was a CGI product.

Will find out in four weeks approximately. Do you enjoy Devolver Direct shows?