Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

We all know that there are many, many, many pointless mobile versions of famous, big-name, iconic game titles that are basically just stupid, greedy cash grabs rather than anything worth playing. Doom turned into a hopeless mobile game drenched in microtransactions just like Witcher, Elder Scrolls, Forza and now even Devil May Cry. For this... Has very little to do with Capcom's original series. It should be Dante then, which is the only real common denominator. Dante plays the main role together with his two friends Vergil, Nero and Lady and their mission is to kill demons. There is no story here to speak of - as a player, you are thrown straight into your first fight and most of what is communicated via the dialogue-driven cutscenes is nonsense.

The game mechanics are pretty much all about hammering a single touch button. Dante jumps between battles and moves gracefully through the air as he delivers his deadly attacks. The animations are beautiful, but it's hopelessly monotonous. Unlike Capcom's classic Devil May Cry game, there's no skill or training requirement for players here. No combos are required. No evasive manoeuvres. Just dab your index finger on the attack button like a madman and beat the demons without taking any damage.

Everything is focused on the microtransactions, here. Everything. Peak of Combat is a super Japanese Gacha game where it's all about playing, collecting "Stamina" and pulling a lottery machine to see if you've won more "Stamina", in order to advance. More often than not, however, I win absolutely nothing and each completed level gives me one Stamina point, which is a 30th of what is often required to advance in the game. So what does it take to advance? You guessed it. Microtransactions. To be able to play Peak of Combat as intended, you have to open your wallet and even though there are large packages of Stamina, the game is more interested in you as a player putting in smaller amounts per day, continuously. It's a disgusting little arrangement that is very, very difficult to say anything positive about.

The graphics, on the other hand, are just fine. As I mentioned, the animations are nice and the design is well done with just the right Devil May Cry feel. The various demons and paths that Dante moves through feel like they're straight out of Capcom's first game in this beloved series and even if the Gacha thing with 700,000 different progression systems and skilltree screens bores me beyond all reason, the presentation is stylishly done from a design perspective.

Peak of Combat should really have been named "Peak of Greed" because it is without a doubt one of the most disgusting games in terms of pay-2-play I've come across in the last ten years.

