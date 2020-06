You're watching Advertisements

We're big fans of tabletop games here at Gamereactor and, as you hopefully know by now, we're pretty big fans of video games as well. That's why we were delighted to see the latest trailer for strategy title Desperados III which features some really cool tabletop figurine dioramas and one of the coolest transition scenes we've seen in a long time.

Take a look at the trailer as well as a behind-the-scenes video below.

