Desperado director wants to tone down the violence in future films

"It's really hard to do today, for me, anything with guns. Gun violence has gotten out of control."

Robert Rodriguez is concerned about the escalating gun violence, not only in the US but also in Mexico. This also makes him hesitate when it comes to making more sequels to his previous action films such as From Dusk Till Dawn and Desperado - which where almost all about gun violence.

Because even though he would love to continue working on these respective series, Rodriguez also points out how irresponsible it would be of him. And that he simply can't do it in good conscience he says in a The Wrap interview, given how much shootings there are in the world right now:

"I would love to revisit the "Desperado" series. I thought it was way ahead of its time. It's really hard to do today, for me, anything with guns. Gun violence has gotten out of control. Even those are very tongue-in-cheek and kind of fun.

It's just hard to do.

There's always some terrible shooting and you just go, I don't know if I can responsibly do anything with guns. I really love those films, they are so fun. They're like "Spy Kids" for grownups, with guitar cases that fired missiles and gadgets galore. It was still made by kid. Still the glorification of it would be hard for me to pull off responsibly."

What do you think about the glorification of gun violence in movies, are there limits and is it good that Rodriguez is cautious about the subject?

